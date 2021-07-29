Payton, Loomis address questions heading into Saints training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints officially start training camp Thursday and major storylines still surround the team.

The Saints will likely be without pro bowl receiver Michael Thomas for several games this season. Thomas had surgery back in June to repair an ankle injury that kept him sidelined last season.

Head coach Sean Payton said he would have liked Thomas to have the surgery a little earlier and said, “Quite honestly, it should have.”

Saints General Manager Mickie Loomis said they are comfortable with their receiving core heading into training camp, despite being without their top target. The Saints did add depth to their receiving core by signing Chris Hogan, who played for the New York Jets in 2020.

While it seems the Saints will be sticking with their current wideouts, the big question will be who will be under center, throwing them the ball. Ahead of their first day of training camp, coach Payton said Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston will both be competing for the starting quarterback position.

“We’re going to do our best to give them every bit of the opportunity to be our starter,” said coach Payton. “I’m not going to lay out the timeline relative to the snaps they’re getting. They both have had a good off-season.”

Loomis also said that Saints kicker Will Lutz and safety P.J. Williams will begin camp on NFI because of soft tissue injuries that are not expected to keep them out long.

Loomis also said that the team will be out 90 percent fully vaccinated, and they will still be striving for a fully vaccinated team. The Saints are also expecting a full attendance for home games this season.

The Saints will have eight practices open to the public during training camp. Below is a list of details on the open practices.

Date Practice Times Location Status for Fans Fri., July 30 (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sat., July 31 (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Thurs., Aug. 5 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Fri., Aug. 6 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sat., Aug. 7 (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Fri., Aug. 20 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sat., Aug. 21 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public

For ticket information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.