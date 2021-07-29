Peabody’s Smith inducted into National Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a special day for Peabody’s legendary head basketball coach Charles Smith, who was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

In 36 years, Coach Smith has managed to become Louisiana’s winningest head coach with 1,087 wins and eight state titles.

At the Hall of Fame ceremony in Lincoln, Nebraska, Smith said that he would not be in the position he is now without the help and support of everyone along the way.

“I want to thank all the guys that have played for me and put up with me over the years,” said Smith. “We’ve had an outstanding run as far as winning games and winning championships. The most important thing was developing these boys into young men.”

