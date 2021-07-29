ZZ Top still set to take the stage in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 28, the news broke that Dusty Hill, the bass player for ZZ Top, passed away.

The band is scheduled to take the stage at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on August 4.

So far, the Rapides Parish Coliseum has announced that the band is still set to play the show as scheduled, but is subject to changes.

Earlier in July, Dusty Hill had taken a leave from the ZZ Top tour to get medical attention for a hip problem. Since then, the band’s guitar technician Elwood Francis has been filling in on bass.

The Rapides Parish Coliseum joins with ZZ TOP and fans all over the world in mourning the loss of the legendary Dusty Hill. At this time, the ZZ TOP concert at RPC is still scheduled for August 4th. Posted by The Rapides Parish Coliseum on Thursday, July 29, 2021

