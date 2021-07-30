Advertisement

2021 NBA Draft: LSU guard Cam Thomas selected No.27 overall by the Nets

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROOKLYN. (WAFB) - The leading scorer in the Southeastern Conference former LSU guard Cam Thomas has been selected No. 27 overall by the Brooklyn Nets.

Thomas, becomes the 16th player drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft and the first since Ben Simmons was drafted by the 76ers in the 2016 draft.

A product of Chesapeake, Virginia led the Tigers in scoring averaging 23.0 points per game he also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He earned First Team All-SEC honors and was also a Freshman All-American by Collegeinsider.com.

Thomas led all Division I freshman in scoring and posted 22 20-point games, the most 20-point games of any LSU player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

He finished with the 13th-highest scoring average by an LSU player in its history (minimum 20 games played).

