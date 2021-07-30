After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Heat Wave

Practice two for the Saints was their first one outdoors in front of fans. With the heat index well into the triple digits, the conditions took its toll on the players.

It wasn’t a bad workout just not as crisp as day one, as Sean Payton put it. Payton attributed it to them having to battle through the heat, which is understandable.

The blazing temperatures didn’t keep the fans away. The stands were packed with the Who Dat Nation despite the heat.

Take Two: Tay-meis stays steady

Once again, the body language and energy from both quarterbacks remains good. Taysom Hill received first team reps for the second straight day, while Jameis Winston ran the second team. Both players finished 5/6 on the day.

A full breakdown of each of their passes can be found here. Today, the team ran more than just their base packages. Hill’s best pass was a dig route to Marquez Callaway and a square in to Adam Trautman. Winston’s best throw came on a dig route to Deonte Harris.

Overall, it was a pretty even effort from both guys with a slight edge to Hill. There’s a chance Winston will get first team reps Saturday.

Take Three: Personnel lineups

A couple notable lineup tweaks today. Second round pick Pete Werner got first team reps during the three team periods next to DeMario Davis.

During the final two team periods, first round pick Payton Turner was with the first team in place of Cam Jordan on the edge. It’s unclear if the Saints were scaling Jordan’s reps back or just trying to get a closer look at Turner. Tanoh Kpassagnon also received first team reps.

Take Four: Top Plays

Chris Hogan has had a good start to camp. During the first team period he climbed the ladder to go up and catch a Winston pass.

During the first team period, Alvin Kamara took a outside zone handoff and as he broke the line of scrimmage to daylight, Marcus Williams was there to meet him in the hole. Kamara gave Williams a tap on the helmet showing his appreciation.

Noah Spence got a great jump off the snap and beat James Hurst to sack Winston.

Third string quarterback Trevor Simien dropped a dime during the second team period when he connected with Ethan Wolf on a corner route.

Ian Book connected with Hogan on a dig route for a 15-yard gain.

Take Five: Other Observations

-Nolan Cooney got his chance at punter today and put on a boom-or-bust type performance. He had a couple of impressive punts but also had a quite a few shanks.

- Hogan got some work as the team’s upback on special teams.

- P.J. Williams and Derrick Kelly returned from the non-football injury list.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.