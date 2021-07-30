Advertisement

Alexandria police seeking suspect wanted for Broadway Ave. shooting

Joseph R. Richardson
Joseph R. Richardson(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man they say is connected to the shooting on Broadway Avenue on Thursday, July 29.

APD says Joseph Richardson, 20, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Richardson is 5.8ft and weighs around 170 pounds.

APD is continuing to investigate the shooting and encouraging anyone who has seen or knows where Richardson might be to contact the police department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a vehicle hit a garbage truck on Hwy 71.
GPSO: 1 dead after vehicle hits garbage truck on Hwy 71
Daryl Terry and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Daryl Terry ‘working at mayor’s discretion’ for $93k/year after public safety commissioner position defunded
Generac® XT8000E Generator
Generators recalled after 7 finger amputations
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Box of masks
Local schools provide COVID safety measures amid rising cases

Latest News

After nearly 19 months, the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria is ball field ready just...
Johnny Downs Sports Complex ready to go for Dixie World Series
Nearly 24 hours after shooting on Broadway Ave., city yet to release any information
The Cane River Candy Company is located in Natchitoches.
Down Home Louisiana: Cane River Candy Company
Down Home Louisiana: Cane River Candy Company