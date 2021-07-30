Alexandria police seeking suspect wanted for Broadway Ave. shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man they say is connected to the shooting on Broadway Avenue on Thursday, July 29.

APD says Joseph Richardson, 20, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Richardson is 5.8ft and weighs around 170 pounds.

APD is continuing to investigate the shooting and encouraging anyone who has seen or knows where Richardson might be to contact the police department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.