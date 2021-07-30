Cenla athlete ready to out-jump the competition at the Junior Olympics

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Olympics are in full swing, and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympics are soon to follow, and one Central Louisiana athlete hopes to leap into the record books.

“He was constantly wanting to jump,” Hayler Ryder, the owner and head trainer at Xtreme Sports and Human Performance, said. “We had to actually stop him from jumping because he was going home and jumping so much.”

“I started playing basketball when I was six, and I always wanted to dunk,” Landon Grimes, who qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics, said.

Grimes can not dunk yet. However, he can leap 40 feet one inch in the triple jump and 19 feet 10 inches in the long jump. Not to mention, Grimes started jumping competitively one year.

“No, I did not expect it,” Grimes said. “I thought I was horrible at first.”

Nonetheless, that is not the case. Grimes placed first in every meet he attended.

“We’re pretty excited to see where he goes with this,” Ryder said. “I’m pretty confident as a trainer that he’s going to take home gold in both of them.”

“I want to take it to college and get a full-ride [scholarship] to LSU,” Grimes said. “That’s my goal.”

It’s a goal that seems to be reachable for the 14-year-old soon-to-be freshmen, and next week he will have the chance to leave an everlasting impression on the entire country.

Next year, Grimes will attend Pineville High School. When he goes to college, Grimes says he wants to study electrical engineering.

