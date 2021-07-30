COVID vaccines available at LWC job fair in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Office of Public Health is working with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to provide COVID vaccines at an upcoming statewide job fair on August 4.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will be holding a Back to Work Louisiana Campaign to try to assist out-of-work individuals with finding employment. The event will be held in Alexandria at the Randolph Riverfront Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

Vaccines will be available with the National Guard and an OPH representative.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.