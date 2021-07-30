Advertisement

COVID vaccines available at LWC job fair in Alexandria

Vaccines
Vaccines(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Office of Public Health is working with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to provide COVID vaccines at an upcoming statewide job fair on August 4.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will be holding a Back to Work Louisiana Campaign to try to assist out-of-work individuals with finding employment. The event will be held in Alexandria at the Randolph Riverfront Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

Vaccines will be available with the National Guard and an OPH representative.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a vehicle hit a garbage truck on Hwy 71.
GPSO: 1 dead after vehicle hits garbage truck on Hwy 71
Daryl Terry and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Daryl Terry ‘working at mayor’s discretion’ for $93k/year after public safety commissioner position defunded
Generac® XT8000E Generator
Generators recalled after 7 finger amputations
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Box of masks
Local schools provide COVID safety measures amid rising cases

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
Shot At A Million winners announced Friday
7/30 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/30 Tyler's Morning Forecast
One person died after a vehicle hit a garbage truck on Hwy 71.
GPSO: 1 dead after vehicle hits garbage truck on Hwy 71