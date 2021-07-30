Ladies of GRACE, Alexandria behavioral health center begins women’s mental health support group

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria behavioral health center is pushing for people to discuss mental health - specifically women.

Healing Hands and Hearts (3H) created Ladies of GRACE, a new mental support group for women to learn about mental health and break down stigmas. The group’s first meeting is Friday from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at 3600 Jackson St, Suite 127.

“I do believe that women struggle more about opening up about their mental health journeys,” Miranda Morley, COO of 3H, said. “We may talk about it, but we don’t address it. Men won’t talk about it, but they will seek help. Women will prioritize everyone else in the family before themselves.”

Each monthly group session features a guest speaker, with Morley being the first. She plans to discuss overcoming grief.

“Everyone needs someone that they can talk to. It may be your priest, it may be your preacher or maybe a group. It may be your spouse. Whomever it is, I think that mental health needs to be a topic that we all openly discuss.”

This week, mental health became a national topic after gymnast Simone Biles pulled herself from the Olympic team final and the women’s individual all-around gymnastics final. Biles said it was to focus on her mental well-being.

“We treat some athletes, and the stress and pressure they’re under are immeasurable. I can’t imagine for her what that must be like, so I’m very excited that she came out and openly, stopping the stigma on mental health.”

