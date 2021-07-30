Nearly 24 hours after shooting on Broadway Ave., city yet to release any information

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB has learned new information about a shooting and a pursuit that started on Broadway Avenue sometime around 6 p.m. Thursday.

When KALB reached out to the Alexandria Police Department about the incident, our news station was referred to the city of Alexandria’s administration for more details.

Since then, nearly 24 hours after the incident, the city has not released any information on the shooting. This after eight attempts from KALB to reach city officials, listed below:

10:08 a.m. call to the public information officer for the Alexandria Police Department

10:10 a.m. text message to Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie, no response

11:38 a.m. text message to the public information officer for the Alexandria Police Department

11:49 a.m. email to Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie, no response

11:57 a.m. email to Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie, no response

1:43 p.m. call to Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie, no answer

2:09 p.m. email to city officials, including Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, no response

2:15 p.m. call to Mayor Hall’s Chief of Staff Susan Broussard, no answer

The shooting happened in District Three Councilwoman Cynthia Perry’s district, so KALB reached out to her for more information. Perry in turn reached out to Chief Ronney Howard for information on what happened.

According to Perry, Chief Howard told her that there was a shooting on Broadway Avenue and police got word that the suspect may have been located on Bogan Street. Chief Howard then confirmed to Perry that one person was shot and another person was arrested. At this time, KALB does not know that suspect’s name on record.

KALB also reached out to officials at Rapides Regional Medical Center, who confirmed that the hospital was on lockdown Thursday night from 6:25 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. for a shooting.

Again, KALB has not received any information from the city of Alexandria’s administration on this incident. We are waiting to learn more.

