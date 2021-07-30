Advertisement

Pelicans pick Ziaire Williams for Grizzlies at No. 10

Ziaire Williams reacts after being selected tenth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during...
Ziaire Williams reacts after being selected tenth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York.(Corey Sipkin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have picked up Stanford forward Ziaire Williams in the first round of the NBA draft.

It came through a pending draft-week deal that gave them the No. 10 pick overall.

The New Orleans Pelicans made the selection for the Grizzlies in keeping with the agreement that is not yet official.

The Grizzlies were slated to pick 17th. They sent center Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 draft picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and picks this year and next.

