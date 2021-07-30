Pelicans pick Ziaire Williams for Grizzlies at No. 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have picked up Stanford forward Ziaire Williams in the first round of the NBA draft.

It came through a pending draft-week deal that gave them the No. 10 pick overall.

The New Orleans Pelicans made the selection for the Grizzlies in keeping with the agreement that is not yet official.

The Grizzlies were slated to pick 17th. They sent center Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 draft picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and picks this year and next.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.