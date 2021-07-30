Advertisement

Pelicans set to receive No. 17 draft pick Trey Murphy III

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court after scoring during the second half of Virginia's 64-57 victory over North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C.(Ethan Hyman | The News & Observer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have added No. 17 overall NBA draft choice Trey Murphy III to their rookie class.

Memphis formally made the selection of the Virginia swing player for New Orleans as part of a previously agreed trade.

Murphy played one season at Virginia after transferring from Rice. He averaged 11.3 points per game for the Cavaliers last season while shooting 50.3% overall and a team-high 43.3% from 3-point range. He also was a 92.7% free throw shooter.

