Police investigating possible armed person incident at Shreveport medical facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an “armed person” off E Bert Kouns Industrial Drive just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

Police say they believe a possible armed person is inside the CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center facilities near the Cinemark movie theater.

Details are slim at this time, however, officials say the call was sent in by a SIV security guard.

As of 8:55 p.m., officials said the scene is clear and the suspect is not on scene.

