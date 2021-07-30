Advertisement

Rosepine’s Frey invited to Future Stars Series in Boston

Ethan Frey
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine’s multi-sport athlete Ethan Frey will get to show off his baseball skills in a few months on a national stage.

Frey has been invited to play in the Future Stars Series Main Event along with other high school athletes across the country. The LSU baseball commit will be traveling to play in the series at Fenway Park in October.

Frey said he’s honored to receive this invitation and that this is what he has always worked for.

“These are the days that you dreamed of when you were younger and were hitting in the cage with your dad in the front yard,” said Frey. “It just feels good to know that everything I’ve done from when I was younger is finally paid off.”

Frey will play in the future series October 1-3.

