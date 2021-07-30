Advertisement

Shot At A Million winners announced Friday

The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health have announced the third round of winners of Shot at a Million vaccine lottery initiative.

The winners are Stephen Curry of New Orleans and Jacob Ardoin of Lafayette.

The vaccine lottery will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients with $2.3 million in cash and prizes. Tomorrow, two more Louisiana residents will win $100,000 each, one as a cash prize, and one in scholarship money for the winner who is age 12-17.

To learn more about Shot at a Million and the previous winners, visit www.shotatamillion.com.

The next deadline to register for your Shot at a Million is Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

