Two Gov. Edwards staffers test positive for COVID-19

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two staff members of Governor John Bel Edwards’s team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both of the employees are being isolated at this time and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness.

