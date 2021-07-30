Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell press conference discussing COVID-19 update

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell(Mayor's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell will hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 30 as the state continues to have rising cases and hospitalizations from the fourth surge of COVID-19.

Mayor Cantrell announced Friday that effective immediately that masks will be required indoors regardless of vaccination status in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Mayor Cantrell also announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all New Orleans city employees.

According to the Mayor, over 1,000 cases were reported in NOLA last week and the averager cases went from 104 to 242 this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a vehicle hit a garbage truck on Hwy 71.
GPSO: 1 dead after vehicle hits garbage truck on Hwy 71
Daryl Terry and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Daryl Terry ‘working at mayor’s discretion’ for $93k/year after public safety commissioner position defunded
Generac® XT8000E Generator
Generators recalled after 7 finger amputations
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Box of masks
Local schools provide COVID safety measures amid rising cases

Latest News

Ladies of GRACE, Alexandria behavioral health center begins women’s mental health support group
After nearly 19 months, the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria is ball field ready just...
Johnny Downs Sports Complex ready to go for Dixie World Series
Alexandria police seeking suspect wanted for Broadway Ave. shooting
Healing Hands and Hearts
Ladies of GRACE, Alexandria behavioral health center begins women’s mental health support group
After nearly 19 months, the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria is ball field ready just...
Johnny Downs Sports Complex ready to go for Dixie World Series