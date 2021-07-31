Advertisement

Alexandria girl wins queen title at world pageant

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A three-year-old girl from Alexandria has been crowned the “Our Little Miss World Baby Petite Queen” in the Our Little Miss World Pageant.

Paisley Derouen earned the title while competing at the week-long pageant in Baton Rouge against other children from around the United States and some who traveled from outside the country. Along with winning the title of queen, she also won in the photogenic category and the talent category.

Her mother, India Marbs, says she wasn’t really expecting Paisley to be crowned as queen. It was a shock. But, she’s proud of her for all her hard work.

“It was really a blessing to see that she had won,” she said.

