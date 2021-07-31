Advertisement

Drowning on Toledo Bend Lake

(AP)
By Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office) - Shortly after noon today a body was discovered in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives, Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, North Sabine First Responders, and the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team are on the scene.

We will provide updates as they become available.

