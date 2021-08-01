APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An incident occurred at Super 1 Foods in Alexandria around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

KALB began receiving numerous messages on social media around 2 p.m. about an incident taking place at the store and a heavy law enforcement presence.

When KALB arrived at the scene employees and shoppers had been evacuated from the store.

APD and AFD were on the scene investigating. APD posted on their Facebook page urging residents in the surrounding area to avoid the area as the investigation went on for just over an hour before the scene was cleared and everyone was allowed back in the store.

3:30 p.m. Update - The scene is clear. Residents no longer need to avoid the area. Original post: APD is on scene at... Posted by Alexandria, La Police Department on Saturday, July 31, 2021

There is no official statement yet from APD or city officials on the incident.

Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated. (Credit: KALB)

