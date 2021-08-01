APD seeking assistance in shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person in reference to the shooting incident that occurred July 29 in the 2900 block of Broadway Ave.

Dayshawn Reed, 22, of Alexandria, described as being 6′3″ and weighing 175 lbs., is wanted for second degree murder. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

