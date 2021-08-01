Advertisement

APD seeking assistance in shooting incident

Reed is wanted for second-degree murder.
Reed is wanted for second-degree murder.(Alexandria Police Dept.)
By Alexandria Police Department
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person in reference to the shooting incident that occurred July 29 in the 2900 block of Broadway Ave.

Dayshawn Reed, 22, of Alexandria, described as being 6′3″ and weighing 175 lbs., is wanted for second degree murder. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured
Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated.
APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods
Joseph R. Richardson
Suspect arrested in Broadway Ave. shooting
Drowning on Toledo Bend Lake
Nearly 24 hours after shooting on Broadway Ave., city yet to release any information

Latest News

If anyone has information or video surveillance, please contact the detective division at...
APD seeking information on multiple shooting incidents
The bodies of three men were recovered from the Toledo Bend Lake area over the weekend.
SPSO: Bodies of 3 men recovered from Toledo Bend area
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured