APD seeking information on multiple shooting incidents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - APD is seeking any information the public may have regarding shooting incidents that occurred July 29 in the 3100 block of Chicago and the 3700 block of 14th Street and on August 1 in the 300 block of Bayou Drive.

These incidents have not resulted in physical injury, only property damage to the residence. If anyone has information or video surveillance, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099. These are all ongoing investigations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.