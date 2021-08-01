Advertisement

SPSO: Body found in San Miguel Bayou area; 2 men still missing

Authorities are searching the Toledo Bend area for missing South Louisiana men.
Authorities are searching the Toledo Bend area for missing South Louisiana men.(SPSO)
By SPSO
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (SPSO) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, three men from South Louisiana went out in a small aluminum boat late Friday night. No one has heard from any of the men since. The truck and trailer were found parked at the boat launch at the end of LA Hwy 1215.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, a body was discovered in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives, Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, LA Dept of Wildlife & Fisheries, Natchitoches Parish SO, Desoto Parish SO are working to find the other two men.

SPSO will provide updates as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 SPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured
Joseph R. Richardson
Suspect arrested in Broadway Ave. shooting
Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated.
APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods
Drowning on Toledo Bend Lake
Nearly 24 hours after shooting on Broadway Ave., city yet to release any information

Latest News

Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated.
APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods
Drowning on Toledo Bend Lake
Nearly 24 hours after shooting on Broadway Ave., city yet to release any information
Joseph R. Richardson
Suspect arrested in Broadway Ave. shooting