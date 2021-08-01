SPSO: Body found in San Miguel Bayou area; 2 men still missing

SABINE PARISH, La. (SPSO) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, three men from South Louisiana went out in a small aluminum boat late Friday night. No one has heard from any of the men since. The truck and trailer were found parked at the boat launch at the end of LA Hwy 1215.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, a body was discovered in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives, Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, LA Dept of Wildlife & Fisheries, Natchitoches Parish SO, Desoto Parish SO are working to find the other two men.

SPSO will provide updates as they become available.

