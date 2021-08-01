Advertisement

Shots ring out on I-10 after multi-vehicle accident; suspect arrested

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.(St. John Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of exiting his vehicle and firing his weapon following a multi-vehicle accident on Bonnet Carre Spillway last night has been arrested.

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

Tregre said that, as a result of the shooting, two people were transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans to receive treatment for injuries.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed the arrest this morning.

While stuck in traffic last night, witnesses took to social media to post their first-hand accounts of the events.

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter.”

Im currently sitting in this mess as well. Yes this is real!!! There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and...

Posted by Brian Chappell Jr on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Cheri Faucheux posted that the suspect and a woman with him appeared to be dressed in a tuxedo and a wedding dress.

“So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in the traffic and started fighting,” Faucheux said. “So the groom gets out of the car and starts shooting other people in their cars in the traffic.”

So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in...

Posted by Cheri Faucheux on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Last night, DOTD gave notice around 1 a.m. that I-10 westbound was closed due to the incident.

Thank you Lord for watching over me and my babies on that bonnet carre spillway after sitting in traffic for over 3 hours due to a shooting & a couple accidents 😩 We made it home safely🙏🏾

Posted by Corchelle A. Walker on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Viewers tell Fox 8 that the incident occurred around mile marker 211 where traffic had slowed due to congestion after 11 p.m.

I was stuck on the spillway last night for 3 hours. Do there was a car accident. The car right behind the car accident...

Posted by Brad Meinke on Sunday, August 1, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured
Joseph R. Richardson
Suspect arrested in Broadway Ave. shooting
Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated.
APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods
Drowning on Toledo Bend Lake
Nearly 24 hours after shooting on Broadway Ave., city yet to release any information

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured
Authorities are searching the Toledo Bend area for missing South Louisiana men.
SPSO: Body found in San Miguel Bayou area; 2 men still missing
Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated.
APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods
Drowning on Toledo Bend Lake
Nearly 24 hours after shooting on Broadway Ave., city yet to release any information