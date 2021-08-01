Shots ring out on I-10 after multi-vehicle accident; suspect arrested
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of exiting his vehicle and firing his weapon following a multi-vehicle accident on Bonnet Carre Spillway last night has been arrested.
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.
Tregre said that, as a result of the shooting, two people were transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans to receive treatment for injuries.
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed the arrest this morning.
While stuck in traffic last night, witnesses took to social media to post their first-hand accounts of the events.
“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter.”
Cheri Faucheux posted that the suspect and a woman with him appeared to be dressed in a tuxedo and a wedding dress.
“So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in the traffic and started fighting,” Faucheux said. “So the groom gets out of the car and starts shooting other people in their cars in the traffic.”
Last night, DOTD gave notice around 1 a.m. that I-10 westbound was closed due to the incident.
Viewers tell Fox 8 that the incident occurred around mile marker 211 where traffic had slowed due to congestion after 11 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.