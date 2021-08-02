Advertisement

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’-inspired series to bow in 2022

(Source: John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — Start the countdown. An Amazon series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels will premiere in September 2022.

The date was announced Monday as filming in New Zealand concluded for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the “fabled” Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

The story is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s fantasy-adventure works and will follow new and familiar characters confronting the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.” Amazon says that’s ground yet to be covered on screen.

New Zealand also was the home for taping of director Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” film trilogies.

