‘Back to School Bash’ held in Alexandria over the weekend

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria, along with 104.3 The Bridge and the Rapides Parish School Board, partnered to present the ‘Back to School Bash’ this weekend.

Local students received free supplies for the upcoming school year. Everything from pencils to uniform shirts were available for the students.

“It is very important to have the resources necessary and we have access to it via the volunteers and the people that are signed on as sponsors,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “That enabled us to make it most affordable because where we live, sometimes everyone doesn’t have access to these resources. So we are proud to be able to organize it and put it together and give the platform for the kids to have that success.”

The city reported that over 500 students were provided with free school supplies at the event.

