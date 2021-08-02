Advertisement

Cenla celebrates the life of Natalie Desselle-Reid at memorial parade

Hundreds from Cenla gathered at Peabody Magnet High school to Celebrate the life of actress...
Hundreds from Cenla gathered at Peabody Magnet High school to Celebrate the life of actress Natalie Desselle-Reid.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Natalie Desselle-Reid memorial celebration parade took place July 31.

Hundreds of participants gathered at Peabody Magnet High School to celebrate the life of actress Natalie Desselle-Reid. Natalie was a native of Alexandria and passed away last December. She is the sister of former KALB anchor and reporter, Sherman Desselle.

Natalie had multiple roles throughout her acting career, most notably in the movie B.A.P.S, where she co-starred with Halle Berry.

“It was a really good turnout and that’s just a testament to what we already knew. That is that a lot of people in our Central Louisiana community really loved and cherished Natalie not just as an actress but as a person. She was a very special person which is why we couldn’t have let too much time go by without celebrating her life,” said her brother, Sherman.

