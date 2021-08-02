Advertisement

Changes begin to NWS severe thunderstorm warnings

An alert will automatically be sent out to mobile phones for the most severe thunderstorms
Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service is making changes to the way you receive severe thunderstorm warnings beginning Monday, August 2.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a storm has at least one of the following: wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, hail at least one inch in diameter or a tornado. Now, the National Weather Service is further breaking down severe thunderstorm warnings into three categories to help convey different levels of a storm threat.

Severe thunderstorm warnings with wind gusts of 58 mph and/or one inch (quarter-sized) hail will be labeled with the tag “base.” Storms with the potential for wind gusts of 70 mph or greater and/or 1.75″ diameter hail (golf ball-sized) will be labeled with the tag “considerable”. Finally, severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of 80 mph or more and/or 2.75″ diameter hail (baseball-sized) will be labeled with the tag “destructive”.

“Destructive” severe thunderstorms will activate a wireless emergency alert, or WEA, to your mobile phone going forward. If you have these alerts turned on, you will receive the alert automatically.

Beginning Monday August 2 the National Weather Service will begin categorizing severe thunderstorms with three different warning tags: base, considerable, and destructive. Destructive severe thunderstorms will automatically trigger an alert to mobile phones through the WEA system.(National Weather Service)

