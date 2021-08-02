Advertisement

Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases

By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly one in five new COVID cases in the U.S. last week came from just one state, Florida.

More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.

That’s greater than 19% of the 577,000 cases reported in the entire country.

Texas was next highest, with 11.7% of overall cases, followed by California with 11.5%.

Of the five states reporting the highest proportion of new cases, only California has vaccinated more than half of its population.

The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday forbidding schools from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated.
APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods
The bodies of three men were recovered from the Toledo Bend Lake area over the weekend.
SPSO: Bodies of 3 men recovered from Toledo Bend area
FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Dayshawn Reed
APD seeking another suspect wanted in Broadway Ave shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance
A Spirit Airlines jet is seen at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in this file...
Spirit Airlines strands passengers at airports; company blames ‘operational challenges’
Dayshawn Reed
APD seeking another suspect wanted in Broadway Ave shooting
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
$1 trillion infrastructure bill heads for Senate debate