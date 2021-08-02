Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super 1 Foods in Alexandria was evacuated.
APD investigates incident at Super 1 Foods
The bodies of three men were recovered from the Toledo Bend Lake area over the weekend.
SPSO: Bodies of 3 men recovered from Toledo Bend area
FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Dayshawn Reed
APD seeking another suspect wanted in fatal Broadway Ave shooting

Latest News

WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Push for eviction moratorium resolution
Push for eviction moratorium resolution
There's a rise in vaccination rates nationwide, but the delta variant is taking its toll with a...
COVID: Hospitals reaching capacity in surge states
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act