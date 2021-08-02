Advertisement

Report: Lonzo Ball heads to Chicago in sign-and-trade deal

Ball is an unrestricted free agent.
By Chris Hagan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Not more than five minutes after NBA Free Agency began, Lonzo Ball found his new basketball home. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball is headed to the Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

He’s equipped with a new four-year contract worth $85 million. The full details of the sign-and-trade have not yet been disclosed.

