Spring Bayou Road in Avoyelles Parish getting major renovations

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A groundbreaking was held Monday morning to announce that major repairs will be coming to Spring Bayou Road in Marksville.

The $1.8 million project will be used to repair a two-mile stretch on the road that is covered in potholes making it difficult to drive on.

District 28 State Representative Daryl Deshotel and Senator Heather Cloud were at the forefront of the project during the recent legislative session and were able to get it fully funded.

“We’ve had buses to garbage trucks to all of those vehicles that are unable to do what they need to do because of the road being in such horrible condition,” said Deshotel. “We have a lot of people that like to bike this road, but the cracks were so big that you couldn’t even ride a bike down it.”

Deshotel said this project will provide an economic impact for those who live on Spring Bayou Rd. and those who visit the Spring Bayou complex.

“We have people from north and south Louisiana come, but we need a road to get here,” said Deshotel. “The road obviously hasn’t been maintained in a very long time.”

Construction on the road will begin on August 16 and is expected to last until November. Alternating lane closures are expected throughout construction.

