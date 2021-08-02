WATCH LIVE: KALB’s ‘Save Our City’ series

Advertisement

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the past several months, we have seen more and more people reach out to us wondering what can be done about rising crime in Alexandria. While we cover the news when it happens, our station would like to become more of a part of the solution. That’s why we’re launching a weeklong series, called ‘Save Our City.’

You can watch the event live here.

From Monday, August 2 to Thursday, August 5, we’re hoping to gather a few members of the community each night from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m. for an open discussion on crime. Some of those invited include city officials, members of law enforcement, and victims’ rights advocates. This will be aired live on KALB, our Facebook page, and here in this article.

