Watch Live: Seacor, Coast Guard hold hearing following lift boat disaster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - April 13, 2021, boaters captured the kind of weather they encountered in the gulf.

Around 4:30 that evening, the first distress call from the Seacor power lift boat was the beginning of what’s been referred to as one of the worst maritime tragedies in recent history.

“He’s supposed to get off the stage but he wanted more money,” said Marion Cuyler.

Information was slow to come out, and families endured the agonizing wait, as rescue operations tried to account for the 19 men on board when the Seacor capsized.

Six men were rescued, six died in the incident, and seven more remain missing. But families held out hope for as long as they could, even searching the gulf for days.

“I want my son to come home. I want that miracle,” said Darra Morales.

“I have a lot for my two sons and I want them to know I’ll do everything I can to get them home,” said Scott Daspit.

“This is an opportunity for the coast guard to ask questions and collect evidence to find out what happened and prevent it from happening in the future,” said Hugh “Skip” Lambert.

Monday will begin the weeks-long coast guard hearing with testimony from coast guard investigators, maritime experts, and survivors of the disaster. Attorney, Hugh “Skip” Lambert expects it to be an emotional hearing.

“It’s going to be got wrenching for the families certainly for the survivors reliving and for the families who lost family members just a horrible reality of how this went,” said Lambert.

As this is an informational hearing, not a criminal one, Lambert, who’s representing the family of captain David Ledet who died in the incident says this is a hearing of great importance for the maritime industry.

“It’s not so much about finding fault as trying to practice things from happening in the future,” said Lambert. Because in the eyes of these family members, Lambert says safety should come first.

“I’m sure all the families and even those who haven’t recovered their loved ones will be glued to this hearing to determine what happened and why did it happen it didn’t have to happen it’s not necessary it should not have happened 09 the vessel should never have left Port Fourchon,” said Lambert.

The hearing is expected to last two weeks and will begin tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. in Houma.

