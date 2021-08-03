APD investigating ‘incident’ on North MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department appears to have an active investigation in the area around Veterans Drive and North MacArthur Drive.

KALB received word of police activity in that area around 5:03 p.m. on Monday, August 2. One of our reporters went to the area to investigate but found no police presence upon arrival.

We reached out to the City of Alexandria about these rumors of police activity and were given this small statement:

“I can confirm APD is investigating an incident that occurred there. It’s an active investigation, and I don’t have any more details at this time.”

This is all the City of Alexandria is providing to us at this time. We will continue to look into what exactly this “incident” really is.

