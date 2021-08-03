Advertisement

Fourth member of Gov. Edwards staff tests positive for COVID-19

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another member of Gov. John Bel Edwards staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Tuesday, Aug. 3.

This is the fourth governor’s staff member to test positive for the virus since Friday, July 30.

Officials said the fourth employee has been working offsite and no other employees were exposed to the virus.

“The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health,” officials said.

On Monday, Aug. 2, the governor’s office announced a third staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and five additional employees were potentially exposed to the virus.

Two other employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, July 30.

