Glass Act Recycling to host community pop up parties

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Glass Act Recycling is hosting its first pop up part Friday, August 6 to help bring glass recycling awareness to the community. Annie Collins with Glass Act Recycling, stopped by to tell us more about the events.

Collins explained that it takes over 1 million years for glass to decompose. Glass Act Recycling is working to repurpose glass waste into new, usable products.

This non-profit project plans to not only collect, but crush and repurpose glass back into the community. Glass can be crushed into sand and used for construction, landscape, pools installation, concrete products, and bagged for erosion control. It can be crushed into cullet (small chips) for terrazzo flooring and decorative concrete countertops, or into a super fine powder and used for sandblasting. Glass can also melted and blown into household objects and glass beads, and jewelry and lamps and well.

List of Glass Act Recycling pop up parties, all at 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

August 6: Garden District, corner of Marye & 20th

August 9: Cherokee, 5722 Navaho Trail

August 11: Crossgate, pool side

If anyone would like to host a super simple, super easy pop up party, please email: annie@glassactrecycling.com

