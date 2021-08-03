Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Elmer died in a single-vehicle crash.
Unrestrained driver killed in Rapides Parish crash
The bodies of three men were recovered from the Toledo Bend Lake area over the weekend.
SPSO: Bodies of 3 men recovered from Toledo Bend area
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
APD investigating ‘incident’ on North MacArthur Drive
Dayshawn Reed
APD seeking another suspect wanted in fatal Broadway Ave shooting

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says
This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
Chris Ardoin recovering following Friday night shooting
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague