LATEST: Rapides Parish School Board discusses COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-2022

The details below are being updated as the RPSB meeting progresses:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The August Rapides Parish School Board has started and the big agenda topic is COVID guidelines for the school year, which starts next week.

KALB’s Jojuana Phillips is at the meeting and is sharing the latest details. You can keep up with them below:

Live Tweets from Jojuana Phillips

We will update you with more information as it comes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.