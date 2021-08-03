Advertisement

Local former Olympic gymnast weighs in on Simone Biles

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Simone Biles will return to competition in the Olympics. The 24-year-old star gymnast withdrew from the women’s team final and a few other individual events to focus on her mental health after experiencing the “twisties.”

The twisties are when a gymnast feels lost in the air and could land wrong, causing a severe injury.

Károly Schupkégel, a former gymnast who competed in the 1992 Olympics and lives in Pineville, explained his thoughts about Biles and the twisties.

“I don’t blame her,” Schupkégel said. “It took a real person to do that, what she’s done... And what she has I went through. Of course mine, I didn’t go through at an Olympic level but lower levels. But these so-called ‘twisties’ she had mentioned, it’s a real thing.”

