Local former Olympic gymnast weighs in on Simone Biles

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Simone Biles will return to competition in the Olympics. The 24-year-old star gymnast withdrew from the women’s team final and a few other individual events to focus on her mental health after experiencing the “twisties.”

The twisties are when a gymnast feels lost in the air and could land wrong, causing a severe injury.

Károly Schupkégel, a former gymnast who competed in the 1992 Olympics and lives in Pineville, explained his thoughts about Biles and the twisties.

“I don’t blame her,” Schupkégel said. “It took a real person to do that, what she’s done... And what she has I went through. Of course mine, I didn’t go through at an Olympic level but lower levels. But these so-called ‘twisties’ she had mentioned, it’s a real thing.”

