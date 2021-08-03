Military convoys on Louisiana roads start August 3-6

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Arkansas Army National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will be traveling on Louisiana highways and interstates throughout the week of August 3-6 on their return to Arkansas after training at Fort Polk.

The majority of the traffic will be on I-49, I-30 and I-40, but some will transit along two-lane highways to armories around the state. If you plan on driving on these roadways during this time, you are asked to use patience and caution around their vehicles, which will be slow-moving and heavy.

“We’re alerting the public in advance because we want to avoid potential mishaps as these heavy trucks, equipment and soldiers make their way back to their homes,” said Lt. Col Brian Mason, the Arkansas National Guard’s public affairs officer. “We encourage the public to plan accordingly and allow extra time in their travels, especially if those travels include traveling on I-30, I-40, I-49 and through construction zones.”

The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was at Fort Polk participating in a major combat training exercise July 8 - August 3 at the Joint Readiness Training Center.

