Online students score lower on Louisiana standardized tests

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education leaders say state standardized test results show that public school students who attended in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic outperformed those who relied on distance learning.

The Advocate reports the disparities surfaced on LEAP 2025. That’s a set of standardized tests that measure what students in grades 3 through 12 know about math, English, science and social studies.

Students took the tests in April and May.

The state Department of Education will unveil the results Wednesday, but released information Tuesday about the different results between students who attended class in-person versus online.

