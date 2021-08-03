PPD confirms they assisted APD in chase that ended in Kings Country Shopping Village Monday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB learned of a police chase Monday night that allegedly began in Alexandria and ended in Pineville.

We reached out to APD for information on this chase at 7:45 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, we reached out to the City of Alexandria at 9:43 a.m. about the incident. Here’s the statement we were given at 10:23 a.m.:

“As part of an APD investigation officers served a felony arrest warrant for another agency. This remains an active investigation.”

Pineville Police did confirm to KALB that they assisted Alexandria Police with a pursuit on Monday evening that ended around 7 p.m. at the Kings Country Shopping Village.

KALB will continue to reach out for more information and will provide updates as they become available to us.

