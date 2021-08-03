Advertisement

Rapides Parish bus drivers bid on routes 1 week before start of school

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish School bus drivers bid on their routes for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year Tuesday morning.

Many voiced frustrations off camera about the process. Most frustrations dealt with the routes themselves, many saying they’re losing familiar routes and being overloaded with more drivers.

Others also expressed concern over the timing because of its closeness to students returning to school.

Rapides Parish Schools begin August 10, 2021.

