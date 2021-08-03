Rapides Parish bus drivers bid on routes 1 week before start of school

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish School bus drivers bid on their routes for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year Tuesday morning.

Many voiced frustrations off camera about the process. Most frustrations dealt with the routes themselves, many saying they’re losing familiar routes and being overloaded with more drivers.

Others also expressed concern over the timing because of its closeness to students returning to school.

Rapides Parish Schools begin August 10, 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.