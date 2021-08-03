Residents push for Bayou Natchitoches drainage solution

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in Avoyelles Parish are looking to the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury to help solve the drainage issues stemming from the Bayou Natchitoches.

Steve Landry, an Avoyelles Parish resident, has created a comprehensive outline of where the Bayou Natchitoches drainage problems are most apparent, as well as a two-phase plan to solve the issue.

Landry presented his plan at the most recent Avoyelles Parish Police Jury meeting, which was attended by multiple other landowners who are affected by the problem.

“We got to clean out the bottom of the drainage basin in order for the upstream tributaries to flow into,” said Landry. “This is a project that has been neglected for 50 plus years, nobody’s fault but we got to address it or it is going to get worse.”

“It takes a lot of money. We don’t have the resources to do it,” said Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy.

Funding for the proposed Bayou Natchitoches drainage project must be voted on at a future Avoyelles Parish Police Jury meeting.

“I’m not saying Bayou Natchitoches isn’t our number one project,” Roy said. “It’s important. It’s important to the 50 people who showed up here tonight. It’s important to the 700 people who signed the petition wanting help. It takes five votes, if the votes are there, projects will move forward.”

