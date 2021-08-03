Revenue department: $10M in Louisiana tax refunds unclaimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s revenue department says thousands of taxpayers have until Sept. 15 to claim more than $10 million in income tax refunds, or the money will be turned over to the state’s unclaimed property program.

The agency said it’s sent letters to more than 12,800 people and businesses that have refunds available but didn’t cash the refund checks sent from July 2019 through June 2020.

To claim the refund from the revenue department, the taxpayers must complete the form included with the letter by the September deadline.

Otherwise, they can claim the refunds later through the unclaimed property program managed by the treasurer’s office.

