Advertisement

Revenue department: $10M in Louisiana tax refunds unclaimed

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s revenue department says thousands of taxpayers have until Sept. 15 to claim more than $10 million in income tax refunds, or the money will be turned over to the state’s unclaimed property program.

The agency said it’s sent letters to more than 12,800 people and businesses that have refunds available but didn’t cash the refund checks sent from July 2019 through June 2020.

To claim the refund from the revenue department, the taxpayers must complete the form included with the letter by the September deadline.

Otherwise, they can claim the refunds later through the unclaimed property program managed by the treasurer’s office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Elmer died in a single-vehicle crash.
Unrestrained driver killed in Rapides Parish crash
The bodies of three men were recovered from the Toledo Bend Lake area over the weekend.
SPSO: Bodies of 3 men recovered from Toledo Bend area
APD investigating ‘incident’ on North MacArthur Drive
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Dayshawn Reed
APD seeking another suspect wanted in fatal Broadway Ave shooting

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: KALB’s ‘Save Our City’ series
Photo Source: KALB
LATEST: Rapides Parish School Board discusses COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-2022
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges
LEAP 2025 is a set of standardized tests that measure what students in grades 3-12 know about...
Online students score lower on Louisiana standardized tests