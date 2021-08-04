Advertisement

5th member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by the Office of the Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Governor’s Office disclosed today (Wednesday, August 4) that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and no others have been exposed.

The staffer is at home in isolation per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff including this staffer who was vaccinated against COVID earlier this year.

While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness.

The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says they assisted APD with a chase on Monday night.
PPD confirms they assisted APD in chase that ended in Kings Country Shopping Village Monday night
APD investigating shooting on North MacArthur Drive
Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Indoor statewide mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 4
Indoor statewide mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 4
The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids
With school just a week away for Rapides Parish students, local health officials are urging...
School just one week away, health officials urging eligible children to get vaccinated now
(Source: Wikipedia Commons)
Fourth member of Gov. Edwards staff tests positive for COVID-19