Advertisement

APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo

Possible overdose in Alexandria
Possible overdose in Alexandria(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a “possible overdose” near the Alexandria Zoo.

News Channel 5 received a tip about police presence Wednesday morning shortly before 8 a.m. at Gilbert Street and Masonic Drive, in the picnic area across the street from the tennis courts, which are located in front of the Boys and Girls Club and in the vicinity of the Alexandria Zoo.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood confirmed the scene was being investigated as a possible overdose on KSYL. Shortly after, the City of Alexandria confirmed the same information in an emailed public records request.

This is a developing news story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says they assisted APD with a chase on Monday night.
PPD confirms they assisted APD in chase that ended in Kings Country Shopping Village Monday night
APD investigating shooting on North MacArthur Drive
FILE - In this Sunday, May 4, 2008, file photo, Chris Ardoin, of Chris Ardoin & NuStep,...
Chris Ardoin recovering following Friday night shooting
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes

Latest News

Save the City
Sheriff Wood on pay raises
8/4/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/4/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
National Geographic visits Alexandria Zoo
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes