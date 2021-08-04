APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a “possible overdose” near the Alexandria Zoo.

News Channel 5 received a tip about police presence Wednesday morning shortly before 8 a.m. at Gilbert Street and Masonic Drive, in the picnic area across the street from the tennis courts, which are located in front of the Boys and Girls Club and in the vicinity of the Alexandria Zoo.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood confirmed the scene was being investigated as a possible overdose on KSYL. Shortly after, the City of Alexandria confirmed the same information in an emailed public records request.

This is a developing news story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

