Courtrooms facing extreme backlog from violent crime cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The rise in crime in Alexandria has not only affected the local communities but has also created a massive backlog of cases at the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

Courtrooms across the state and nation have been filling up this year with more violent crime cases. As a result, defense attorneys and prosecutors are feeling the pressure to move faster with the dockets to get the cases resolved.

“I used to be able to keep a tab of what cases I had in my head and the names and remember the facts of them,” said Chad Guillot, a local criminal defense attorney. “Now, we have so many crimes that are similar, because they’ve pilled up that I don’t have that anymore. It’s just been mind-boggling and overwhelming for everyone involved. "

The backlog in cases comes on the back of an already tough year for the judicial system as COVID-19 shut courthouses down for several months last year, causing jury trials to be delayed. In 2019, there were 450 jury trials across the state, but last year, there were less than 150.

Loren Lampert, the Executive Director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, said most of the cases in those backlogs are serious offenses.

“We all agreed that justice delayed is justice denied for everybody, particularly victims and their survivors,” said Lampert. “In this instance, district attorneys across the state, and for the most part everyone, have leaned into this with an intentional purpose of reducing the backlog of these serious cases.”

Rapides Parish Asst. District Attorney Brian Cespiva said they have never seen this high of a number of cases before in the parish and everyone is having to double up.

“Typically we are capable of getting ready for a big murder trial or a big rape trial, but now we are going to have two trials,” said Cespiva. “We are ready to try to get some of that backlog created by COVID-19.”

Cespiva says another challenge is the backlogs in the jails. He said there were several major trials set for July, but they had to be continued because the prisoners couldn’t be brought over due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the parish jails.

“We are trying to implement a program where we can quarantine some of those inmates that are scheduled for trial,” said Cespiva. “We know we can bring them to trial, maybe not have them in the general population, but even with the COVID-19 situation, we can go ahead and go to trial.”

Lampert says it could take two to three years before they catch up and are no longer working on the backlog of cases that they have now.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.