Crime Stoppers: Pineville police still trying to solve 1995 homicide of mailman who didn’t show up for work

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a cold case from 1995.

On Jan. 20, 1995, the Pineville Police Department received a call from the U.S. Postal Service asking for a welfare check on one of its employees - 54-year-old James Crowell. Crowell had not shown up for work.

“He has a route inside the City of Pineville,” said Deputy Chief Darrell Basco. “From all indications of people we interviewed at the post office, co-workers, they reported to us that he was friendly with people on his route.”

When police got to the scene in the 100-block of Hickory Drive, they found all the doors and windows locked. Police made it inside the house, and found Crowell dead on the floor beside his bed. He was shot once.

“A neighbor across the street had reported to us after we canvased the neighborhood that he saw a large vehicle on the street running in front of the house,” said Deputy Chief Basco. “It was in a kind of time frame that we narrowed it down to.”

Clues beyond that are scarce. Police said Crowell was divorced and had adult children. Police said he was single at the time.

“Whoever did do the homicide knew him and had some type of personal access with him that was able to be either right inside the front door or he had opened the door for them. And was able to shut the door and lock it after.”

If you have any information that could help Pineville police solve the case of the deadly shooting of James Crowell, you can contact them at 318-442-6603 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

